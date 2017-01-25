County’s truancy spike is not coming from District 88

The Jan. 19 New Ulm School Board meeting started with organizational items for the new year, including:

– Matt Ringhofer, Christie Dewanz, Jonathan Schiro and Denny Waloch recited the oath of office.

– Designated Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund, Citizens Bank of New Ulm, Frandsen Bank & Trust, MNTrust, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund, Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota NA and Bank Midwest as official depositories.

– Authorized Myrna Meunier, Korynn Fischer and Jeff Bertrang to make electronic fund transfers on behalf of ISD 88.

– Designated The Journal of New Ulm as the district’s official newspaper.

– Designated Kennedy & Graven as ISD 88 legal counsel.

– Board chair Duane Winter presented the committee assignments for 2017: Activities – Dewanz, Steve Gag and Waloch; Community Education – Dewanz; DCAC – Schiro, Ringhofer and Melissa Sunderman; Facilities – Gag, Waloch, Winter; Finance team – Ringhofer and Winter; Insurance – Gag, Ringhofer and Schiro; Meet and Confer: Dewanz, Gag and Ringhofer; Teachers Negotiations – Dewanz, Ringhofer and Waloch; Classified (custodians, cooks and secretaries) Negotiations – Gag, Schiro and Sunderman; Paraprofessionals Negotiations – Dewanz, Waloch and Winter; Principals Negotiations – Gag, Ringhofer and Winter; Personnel – Sunderman and Waloch; Policy – Schiro, Sunderman and Waloch; Staff Development – Dewanz; Tech – Gag; River Bend Education District Liaison – Ringhofer; Minnesota State High School League Representative – Winter.

Superintendent Bertrang spoke about the increased number of truancy referrals in Brown County over the past two years. He said he attended the Brown County Truancy Task Force meeting on Jan. 10, which included representatives from the county’s schools, the probation department and the human services department, as well as the county attorney and judge.

Bertrang reported, “The discussion showed that not everyone does the same thing in the county. Visits or research on other counties showed a variety of ways to work on it. The next steps are for the schools to get together to share what each does internally with student absences, diversion meetings and school attendance policies. We plan to meet in the next couple of weeks. Typically, New Ulm High School has three to five [truancy] referrals per year. So far, none this year.”

He added, “The county is seeing a spike in truancies, so people are [wondering] if it’s coming mostly from New Ulm Public. It’s not.”

