New Year, New Council Members

The council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, began with re-elected Mayor, Gary Schwichtenberg, re-elected city council member, Larry Stoetz and newly elected Harley Blackstad, taking their oaths of office. Dillion Brueske, a citizen of Hanska, attended the meeting to share his concerns about the winter road conditions in Hanska. He stated that the streets are, “nothing short of an ice rink.” Dillion shared that he has talked with many other citizens who feel the same way, but did not attend the meeting. He feels that the snow on the streets, “needs to be better attended to and more promptly.” The council addressed his concern by sharing that the orange plow truck is no longer working, and that they have been working on getting a replacement truck. Travis Tauer stated, “The new plow truck is operational now.”

The remainder of the meeting was mainly sharing of different reports. In the public works report, it was shared that there are still about 40 residents who have not updated their water meters. That is mainly due to citizens not calling and scheduling an appointment. It was decided that either sticky notes or door hangers would be left at the residences reminding them of the need to make the appointment.

