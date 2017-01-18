Meet Johan Maielli: Grossburgwedel, Germany

Spande Family Welcomes Foreign Exchange Student

Johan Maielli hails from Grossburgwedel located in northern Germany in the Lower Saxon area one and a half hours from Hamburg, near the city of Hannover, where he lives with his mom, Maria; sister, Anna; dad, Pierre; and dog, Lilli. His town has about 10,000 residents and, Maielli says that his city has its own schools and lots of stores and restaurants. For him, public transportation such as buses, subways or trains, and being able to ride his bike to local places is very important. It seems that Johan and his friends have a great deal more freedom to travel about town and do things than his rural American counterparts who, until they are able to drive, rely heavily on their parents to take them from one place to another.

Maielli was asked to share what the holidays are like for him and his family and what traditions they share. He responded stating that he and his family normally spend Christmas, which is mainly celebrated on Dec. 24, with family in Sweden where many of their relatives live. On Christmas Eve Day, the family has rice pudding for lunch with one almond in the pot. The person, who finds the almond, wins a little prize. For dinner, the main dishes are fish and Swedish meatballs, which, he says, are not quite like the ones served at school lunch! In the evening, around five, families attend a Disney movie with clips of the old classic Disney movies.

A typical meal on New Years Day is called raclette, which is a dish of usually potatoes, carrots and other vegetables and meats placed in an individual pan called a raclette, cooked in special ovens and then served with melted cheese that is poured over the vegetables and meats. New Years Eve is also very different in Germany where teens and young adults celebrate on their own by going out to eat dinner with friends and, according to an age old tradition of making a lot of noise at the end of the year, shoot off fireworks. New Years Day means family time, gathering together for a big lunch or dinner.

Bread is a big part of German meals and culture, with more than 300 varieties of dark and light breads and 1,200 varieties of rolls and mini breads, or Brötchen and Kleingebäck. The baked pretzel was invented in Munich in 1839 and the internationally known Pumpernickel, a heavy dark bread made with rye flour, has three legends associated with its origin, in the towns of Osnabruck or Westphalia, depending upon which legend is believed. In any case, breads and bakeries are an important part of German culture. What foods does Maielli like here in the United States? His pick is the venerable corn dog, which is not available in Germany.

Maielli said that he wanted to become an exchange student to gain experiences that he will remember for the rest of his life. He is also honing his English language skills because he feels that learning English is important since it is a language that is used throughout the world. But, like so many others who choose to take a step into the adventure of an exchange student, he will need to repeat his junior year of school in Germany, which he feels is totally worth the sacrifice.