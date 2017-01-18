Laura Borkenhagen Travels to Nepal to Conduct Women’s Studies

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

TPS grad Laura Borkenhagen graduated from the University of Minnesota – Morris on Saturday, May 14, 2016 with honors, receiving a degree in biology. The ink on her diploma had hardly even dried as the very next day she boarded a plane for Nepal, where she helped to conduct research on women’s reproductive issues in third world countries following tragedies such earthquakes and typhoons. “I traveled with my undergraduate professor and one of her colleagues from Old Dominion University.” Laura shared. “I had told myself this type of trip was something I was going to make myself do, so I was excited at the opportunity when it came in 2015. However, due to an earthquake, that one had to be canceled and rescheduled for 2016.”

Laura and her fellow researchers landed in Kathmandu, Nepal. From there they traveled eight hours on a bumpy dirt road to the District of Dolakha, where they stayed for the majority of their trip. “I speak very limited Nepalese language, so it was nice to have an interpreter with us. She was able to ask the women the questions on our surveys and record their answers. We are hoping to learn what, if any, impact natural disasters have on women and their reproductive health,” Laura explained. “I also learned that the majority of the earthquake relief that was received went to the Kathmandu area, and not to remote rural areas like we visited.”

Laura stated her visit occurred while people there were celebrating Buddha’s birthday. “People were wearing gorgeous red clothing and there was a lot of music and dancing. Shamans were everywhere, too. The people in the area were so warm and inviting. They were so open to chatting, even though I didn’t speak their language. I am glad I got to experience their culture.”

At the conclusion of her trip, Laura returned home on June 8th.

Laura went on to explain her research will continue once the surveys are translated into English and she hopes to possibly return there this summer and possibly conduct multi-generational interviews.

Laura is the daughter of Ellen Borkenhagen and Jay Borkenhagen of Truman.