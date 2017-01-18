American Family Is Moving Home

American Family Insurance owner Brian McCabe and his employees, Ann Kunz and Ben Odegard are all set to move back “home” after nearly a year of working out of a temporary office, the former veterinary clinic, around the corner. The insurance business was one of many who were displaced after losing everything in the devastating Main Street fire on Feb, 3, 2016. They are the second business to open back up in the same spot as their original location on Main Street. American Family is hosting an open house event on Friday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and invite people to come and check out the beautiful new office space and enjoy some refreshments and gifts.