Ag expert talks about economic reset

Citizens Bank Minnesota facilitated an agriculture seminar titled “Positioning for Success” on Jan. 12 at the Best Western Plus in New Ulm. The keynote speaker was Dr. David Kohl.

Most of Kohl’s presentation in New Ulm was about the “reset cycle” the agriculture industry is currently experiencing, from the boom in commodity prices between 2008 and 2013 until the ag sector gets back to “normal.”

Kohl proclaimed that there is one thing you can always count on: “High prices always cure high prices and low prices cure low prices.”

He added, “When I started seeing in 2011, 2012 and 2013 that the bottom level of producers were starting to make money, I said, ‘We’re headed for a reset.’ ”

According to Kohl, a confluence of factors all came together to create the “supercycle” between 2008 and 2013, but it is mostly attributable to Federal Reserve actions and emerging nations like China and India.

As the standard of living improved in China, the country’s residents demanded more food, fiber and fuel, which happens to be what the “fly over” states in the U.S. produce. With growth as high as 14 percent per year, China created a bubble. Their demand for U.S. ag products raised commodity prices, but they also raised the cost structure for producers.

Giving an example of the unprecedented growth the country experienced, Kohl stated, “China used more concrete and steel in 2011 and 2012 than the U.S. used in the whole 20th century – 100 years.”

Ag producers in the U.S. saw their costs increase because they had to compete with China for that steel and other products.

One of the “unintended consequences” of the financial stimulus actions taken by the Federal Reserve during the beginning of the recession was that it dumped a bunch of cash into the system, which collapsed the value of the dollar. The weak dollar made U.S. exports very affordable in other countries and increased demand.

“That’s where your $8 corn shot up and you got your 30 bucks milk and all those sorts of things,” Kohl proclaimed.

Another unintended consequence was that farmers started spending all the additional money they were making on machinery and land, which dramatically inflated land prices.

Another factor that sustained the supercycle was affordable energy. With the escalation of oil production in the United States and less dependence on foreign oil, prices dropped.

“Oil impacts nearly every part of the agriculture business,” Kohl pointed out.

Kohl said the economic reset started in 2013 and it has all but erased the cash flows and profit margins seen during the boom.

Now, half the nations that were booming and importing U.S. grain – like Brazil, Russia, Japan and South Korea – are experiencing recessions and China’s growth is estimated to be less than three percent. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates while the rest of the world is adding stimulus to fight those recessions, so the dollar is strong and U.S. exports are more expensive.

Kohl stated, “We have been so low [interest rates] for so long and the Fed is trying to get us back to normal. And what’s normal? Six to 6.5 percent prime.”

OPEC has cut production and oil prices have increased, which will also eat into ag producers’ bottom line.

Kohl said income for producers will return to what they were from 2004 to 2008 after the reset and it will be extremely important for ag producers to manage their operations. He asserted that farmers got complacent between 2008 and 2013 and stopped managing.

According to Kohl, it is important that farmers built up their working capital during the high income years. In some areas of the country, he said producers are already starting to “burn through it” and are forced to refinance land to create liquidity to run their operations.

Kohl expressed that the new norm will be short marketing windows, and farmers will have to be ready to pull the trigger to take advantage of them.

There are a few trends Kohl thinks will take hold during and after the reset:

• “Global markets giveth and they can taketh away so farmers need to protect themselves with a strong resilient balance sheet, a lot of working capital and a strong set of management skills.”

• There will be a move toward more specific production like local, natural, organic, non-GMO (genetically modified organism), etc.

“Agriculture has been designed for the mass, but what’s happening is we are seeing a splintering of the marketplace,” said Kohl.

To meet that trend, which is being demanded by customers, Kohl’s creamery business is going to get animal welfare certified; they are going to breed for lactose intolerant milk; and they are going non-GMO.

• “Look at Europe and it will tell you what’s going to happen in the [United] States in five to 10 years.”

• “Think innovation before technology.” He said technology has allowed the grain farmer to keep working at an older age, which is cannibalizing the farming opportunities for younger generations. Kohl expressed that it is important for older farmers to surround themselves with the younger generations to push them to consider innovation and changes in technology.

“You ever take a pup and put it with an old dog?” Kohl asked. “The old dog’s energy picks up.”

• There is a lot of political instability around the world. Plan for disruptions by doing scenarios and keep a lot of excess liquidity on hand for shocks.

• In the future, farmers will be able to customize their operation based on weather predictions for their location, which will increase production by 15 to 20 percent. Kohl said he has been working with a “weather guy” who is developing a program to provide that kind of information. Kohl used the technology last year to determine a period of low humidity and temperatures between 50 and 70 degrees to breed his heifers. He was thrilled with the results – an 84 percent conception rate.

• Soil health is going to be a big differentiating factor for U.S. agriculture in the next decade.

The final portion of Kohl’s talk was about what farmers should be doing over the next few months. He said that, from now until April, bankers are going to have to make some tough decisions on whether or not to refinance or provide new operating capital to farmers. Farmers who are not successful in attaining funding may have to sell land.

“They’ll [bankers] size you up with the five Cs of credit – cash flow, collateral, capital, conditions and character,” Kohl stated.

He said this year they will also be looking to see if a producer plans, strategizes, executes and monitors.

Kohl listed four things a farmer needs to have prepared for the lender when he/she request a renewal or new loan:

1. A one-page plan, written out, of your strategy – either corrective or proactive. It should be specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely.

Kohl declared, “One of the things is, if you are just going to knock on the door of your lender and say I need a refinance, that’s not going to cut it. … You’ve got to be responsible enough to come up with a one-page plan so then you can kind of both work on it.”

2. Write down your one-year goals and five-year goals – business, family and personal. Have your spouse or partner do it separately as well to see if they are similar.

3. Do a projected cash flow.

Kohl explained, “If you do a projected cash flow, it’s 80 percent of a business plan. … Because you have to think about production, marketing and risk management, finance and how you’re going to put it all together. That is going to be extremely, extremely critical.”

He suggested producers send a projected cash flow to their lender monthly or quarterly.

4. Do a rojected family living budget. Kohl noted that farm families are struggling to deal with escalating health care costs associated with the Affordable Care Act.

He said, “Many of our small businesses and ag businesses are getting hit really hard. … Family living costs is one of the things the lenders will be looking at very, very closely.”

Dr. David Kohl

… received his Master of Science and doctorate degrees in Agricultural Economics from Cornell University. For 25 years, Kohl was Professor of Agricultural Finance and Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va. He was on special leave with the Royal Bank of Canada working on advanced initiatives for two years, and he also assisted in the launch of the successful entrepreneurship program at Cornell University. Kohl is Professor Emeritus in the Agricultural and Applied Economics Department at Virginia Tech. The Kohl Agribusiness Centre has been established in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech in honor of his long-term commitment to practical teaching, research and extension.

He has traveled almost 9 million miles throughout his professional career. He has conducted more than 6,000 workshops and seminars for agricultural groups such as bankers, Farm Credit, FSA and regulators, as well as producer and agribusiness groups. He has published four books and more than 1,500 articles on financial and business-related topics in journals, extension and other popular publications. Kohl regularly writes for Corn and Soybean Digest, as well as other ag lending publications.

Kohl was raised on a dairy farm in upstate New York. He is part owner of Homestead Creamery, a value added dairy business in the Blue Ridge Mountains that did $14 million in sales last year.