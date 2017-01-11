Welcome Back Culligan!

Of the businesses that were dislocated by the fire on Main Street that happened Feb. 3, 2016, Culligan is the first one to move back into their original site. The staff of Culligan was really happy and excited last week to start working out of the newly constructed building that sits on the footprint of the previous one at 103 West Main Street. They are planning an open house on Friday, Jan. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. for the public to get a chance to say hello and see the new place.