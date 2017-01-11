Natasha Young reaches scoring milestone

Following a free throw during the Nicollet girls basketball game against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Friday evening, the action came to a halt to recognize Nicollet senior Natasha Young for scoring her 1,000th career point.

“I had no idea,” Natasha said of the achievement. “When the captains met at half court at the beginning of the game they [the referees] said someone’s going to score a thousand. I [thought], ‘Oh, I wonder which girl from the other team is going to score a thousand.’”

As the daughter of Nicollet basketball coach Melissa Young, you could say Natasha was destined to grow up playing the game.

“I think I was at my first basketball tournament at two weeks [of age],” she said with a chuckle.

Natasha has played AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball since she was in third grade and she started on the Nicollet varsity team as a freshman.

She remarked, “I’ve always loved basketball and just being able to play this sport is an honor.”

One of the things Natasha’s coaches – volleyball and basketball – have praised her for this year is the amount of gym time she puts in working on her skills. Having spent most of her career as a post player, Natasha worked on her outside game and free throws over the summer.

Natasha commented, “I try to improve myself, not only for me, but for my team. I knew this year I had to step it up because we lost two really good seniors last year – Mindy Poehler and Emily Skrien. I just wanted to help my team in any way possible, so spending more time in the gym really helped that.”

Although she didn’t know she was close to scoring 1,000 career points, now that she has done so she realizes it is a special accomplishment. It should be noted that Natasha also surpassed 1,000 career rebounds earlier this season, something her mom told her only two of her players have done during her coaching career.

“It means a lot, but I’ve had so much help from my teammates,” Natasha stated. “If I didn’t have my teammates I wouldn’t have gotten any of this.”

She added, “To get this accomplishment it took a lot. I credit all my coaches going back to third grade. My teammates from both past and present have helped me tremendously. My family has had a big impact because my mom is a coach and my aunt was a coach. My whole family plays sports so they know what it takes.”

Natasha certainly appreciates the individual accolades but, she said the icing on the cake would be “as a team if we could go to state … that would be the best.”