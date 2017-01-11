Linda Busse and K.C. Reuter Take Oath of Office in Amboy

Joseph Buckholtz to Fill Public Works Position

With the start of the new year, comes new beginnings. At a special council meeting on Dec. 19, 2016, the Amboy City Council interviewed candidates for a public works position. They decided to offer the job to Joseph Buckholtz, pending a background check and acceptance on his part; he accepted. Buckholtz will be paid $18 per hour, at six months it will increase to $19 per hour, and at one year, assuming good standing, he will receive $20 per hour with additional benefits. It can be a multi-year process to get a certification for the wastewater treatment plant for example. The hope is that the current Public Works Supervisor Jeff Urban can help train Buckholtz in this area as well as other tasks related to public works. His first day on the job was Jan. 3.

The regular council meeting on Jan. 9, 2017, also represented a new beginning for the Amboy council with the addition of a new member, Linda Busse. Council Member Busse owns and operates Linda’s Place, a popular bar/restaurant on Maine Street, and she will add a business perspective to the council. She was sworn into her new position along with Council Member K.C. Reuter, who was re-elected in November.

