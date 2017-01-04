New Year – New Truck

The Madelia Fire Department took possession of a new apparatus made by Midwest Fire of Luverne on Dec. 30, 2016. It will be the second tanker from Midwest Fire that Madelia has in service. This tanker replaces a 42 year old truck from 1974 that, prior to fire service, was a grain truck for a local farmer. “Thank you to the City of Madelia and Township Officials for being supportive of our local fire service,” said Madelia Fire Chief Mark Denn. “Their investments over the years provides a well trained crew and dependable fleet to protect our fire service district.”