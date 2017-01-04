Meet Camilla Blasucci: Lecco, Italy

Reeves Family Welcomes Foreign Exchange Student

Camilla Blasucci is another of the exchange students attending Maple River High School, staying with her hosts Bob and Mary Reeves, of Mapleton, and their children: Maria, a student at South Central College, Sophie, a junior at Maple River and Nico, who lives in the Twin Cities. If you guessed that Blasucci is from Italy, you guessed right. She is from the city of Lecco, the capital of the Lombardy region, located in northern Italy, named for the famed Lombard family. Lecco has a population 48,131, and sits on the southeastern shoreline of Lake Como, (In the United States, Lake Como is known as the home of George and Amal Clooney), near the Bergamo Alps and only about 31 miles north of Milan—population 1,369,905. Milan is the second most populous of the metropolitan areas in all of Italy. Milan’s economy is extremely important to Italy in that it is second only to Paris in the European Union. A hub for art, commerce, design, education, media, services, finance, research, healthcare and the Italian stock exchange, it is also known throughout the world as the Mecca of design and fashion.

Blasucci, like many other exchange students, is used to an urban lifestyle in which she can take a bus or walk to local stores, restaurants, coffee shops or school. She, her parents, Antonella and Manfredi, and their two dogs, like 50 percent of Italians, live in an apartment within the city. In most Italian flats, refrigerators and stoves are very small because shopping for the ingredients for the evening meal is done on the way home from work at the local market, which has a nice selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy and a smaller assortment of dry and canned goods. Some Italian families who live in flats have a small washer, which may be in the kitchen area or the bathroom, and many flats have no dryer requiring families to dry their laundry on drying racks within the flat. In some areas, locals dry their clothing on their terraces or balconies. Each place is different.

The citizens of Lecco are surrounded by beautiful ancient buildings such as the Lariana Abbey where visitors can learn of the centuries old silk making tradition and listen to a detailed narration of its history, or the Church of San Giorgio which is a medieval art gallery. Lecco is also well known because it is the location of the great Italian historical fiction novel, The Betrothed, by Alessandro Manzoni. In the Lecco area, people are able to enjoy all of the seasons even though it is described as a temperate zone, with temperatures ranging from 36 degrees Fahrenheit in January and about 86 degree Fahrenheit in July. But with the Grigne mountain group close by, finding snow for skiing or snowboarding in the winter is not difficult. Blasucci said of her home city and area, “…You can go for a trip on a boat or sunbathing on the lakeside or go for an intense walk up on the mountains or stay in one of the beautiful cabins and go skiing in winter.”

This is a partial article. For the full story and many more, subscribe to the Maple River Messenger online or in print at www.maplerivermessenger.com.

Camilla Blasucci, of Lecco, Italy, is staying with the Bob and Mary Reeves family in Mapleton. Front row L-R: Maria Reeves, Mary Reeves, Sophia Reeves and Camilla Blasucci. Back row L-R: Josten Schmidt and Bob Reeves.