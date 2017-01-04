Immanuel students collect more than 600 pounds for food shelf

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the seventh and eighth grade class of Immanuel Lutheran School, of Courtland, held a “Food Blitz” food drive for donation to the food shelf in New Ulm. School families and members of the congregation brought food donations to school. Also, money from a Thrivent Action Grant was used to purchase food donated to the event.

Before the blitz, the class had decided they wanted to collect 600 pounds of food and, in the end, they collected 614 pounds! Congratulations to the seventh and eighth graders in surpassing your goal.

The school sends special thanks to everyone who participated in this year’s food blitz and helped make it a success.