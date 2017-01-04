Ebert, Rolling, and Grunig Set to Head North of the Border for New Fire Engine

Tribune Editor

The Truman city council met on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 for their first regular meeting of the new year. Just prior to calling the meeting to order, councilor Kathy Hendricksen and mayor Lynn Brownlee were sworn into office by city clerk Monte Rohman.

During the evening’s meeting, council members received the fire department’s quarterly report from fire chief Dave Bentz.

He informed the council that three department members were set to fly to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to inspect the fire engine the department has agreed to purchase. If all is as expected with the rig, the three members – Jake Ebert, Nathan Rolling, and Daniel Grunig, will drive the rig back to Truman after stopping in Winnipeg to obtain the necessary certification sticker for entry into the United States. It is anticipated they will arrive back in Truman late Friday evening or by noon on Saturday.

Bentz also reported the department responded to two calls since December 1, 2016.

In other matters:

• Street superintendent John Bosshart reported his department has been busy keeping streets cleared and sanded.

Bosshart also stated he had been in contact with staff at Truman Public Utilities and winter tree trimming would be starting the following week. He indicated they intend to trim the same streets that were seal-coated within the city this past year, allowing for trimming of trees no less than once every four years.

• Police chief Justin Jobe then presented his quarterly police department report. He indicated the department had responded to 1,049 calls for service the past year. He also stated the man who was convicted of the stabbing that occurred in Truman was sentenced to 180 months in prison.

Jobe notified council members that computer updates were being worked on to facilitate in-car reporting. According to Jobe, the department will be required to report more data to the federal government through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

Jobe stated it was likely the city would be losing its part-time officer soon and a replacement would need to be hired. Anyone interested in the position should contact Monte Rohman at city hall.

• The council reviewed its 2016 goals and checked off the ones that had been accomplished and then began setting additional ones for 2017.

Some noteworthy ones included expansion of the municipal campground and potentially obtaining playground equipment that would be accessible to those with physical impairments.

• The council was informed Richard “Buzzy” Becker had resigned from the Economic Development Authority commission. Brian Nickerson agreed to serve after Jake Ebert relinquished his seat on it.

• The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.