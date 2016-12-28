Victory Highway Landscaping Project Ideas Presented at Open House

On Dec. 20, 2016, at an open house from 4 to 6 p.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) representative and project manager, Robert Jones, Candace Amberg and Bailey Krause of WSB & Associates, Inc. an engineering and design firm from the Minneapolis area, presented information regarding the design of the portion of Highway 22 between Mankato and Mapleton that is known as Veterans’ Memorial Highway in the Mapleton Fire Hall prior to the regularly scheduled Mapleton City Council meeting.

In 1945, the Mankato Garden Club along with the Mapleton American Legion planted trees to honor area servicemen who had fought in World War II. In 1951, more trees were planted and throughout the years, Maple River School District students have helped replant trees along the corridor. Now, many of the trees have become safety hazards for drivers or their roots have grown into the nearby fields of corn and beans, getting into tiling systems or are competing with the field crops for water. With the road improvements that will begin in the spring of 2017, about 600 of the trees will need to be removed. In order to preserve the historical aspect of this stretch of road, MnDOT proposed to redesign and update the memorial and has been seeking input from area citizens regarding what the memorial will look like as people drive through this portion of the roadway.