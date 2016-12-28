Lady Jags Outplay, Outhustle, and Outlast Another Pair of Opponents

BY NEAL MEYER

Tribune Publisher

With another pair of wins under their belts the lady Jags moved to 7-1 coming into the Christmas break. In the home matchup against the 1-5 Madelia Blackhawks the Jags had no problems taking a 68-38 blowout win. The Jags also bested the 5-3 Springfield Tigers this past week 69-56.

Senior Kenlie Pytleski joined the 1000 point club midway through the game against the Blackhawks, eclipsing the 1000 point mark with a 24 point, six rebound performance. She came into the game needing 22 to hit the mark. Interestingly enough she netted her 1000th point when the Jags scored their 43rd point, Kenlie’s number. Congratulations to Kenlie on this wonderful athletic achievement!

The Lady Jags will face the 1-6 AA JCC Huskies in the Blue Earth Area tournament, Wed., December 28th at 1:00 p.m. They will play again on Thursday, December 29th at either 1:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. against either 2-4 USC or 3-4 AA BEA – depending on who wins and who loses their matchups. Good luck, Lady Jags!