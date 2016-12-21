Truman Tribune – Bressler Family Experiences the Power of Prayer

Bressler Family Experiences the Power of Prayer

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Editor

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

~ Jeremiah 29:11 NIV

Perhaps more now than ever, these words hold true for Curtis Bressler, the youngest son of Ron and Kirsten Bressler. Curtis, a second grader in Judi Sanders’ class at Truman Public Schools was critically injured on November 3rd in a bow and arrow accident at his home.

As a result of the accident, an arrow with a practice tip entered the right side of his chest, narrowly missing his aorta and pulmonary artery, but passing through his lung. It did not exit the back of his body, but was lodged in approximately 4 1/2″ inches. Kirsten remembers getting the call, that no parent wants to receive, from her son, Tucker “He was distraught and crying so much I couldn’t understand him completely. I knew he was telling me Curtie was hurt, but I couldn’t get much more than that from the call. I told him to call dispatch, keep Curtie warm, don’t move him or pull the arrow out, and use pressure for bleeding. I had just been loaded with corn at Teddy Geistfeld’s and had planned to take it to Lake Crystal. I called [my son] Bailey and asked him what was going on. He told me about the accident and I rushed home, arriving while Tucker was still on the phone with dispatch.

I began to check Curtie over and was surprised there wasn’t much blood. Not long after that, Mike Schutz of the Truman Police Department arrived. Right after him, the Truman and Lewisville ambulances arrived and then Blue Earth County deputies.

The paramedics were working on him and needed to cut off his shirt – which I just bought for him the day before this. Curtie’s big concern was his boots. ‘Mom, don’t let them cut off my boots,’ he pleaded, So, we removed them for him.”

Kirsten indicated the Mayo One medical helicopter arrived and landed in the Sanders field, which is to the west of their driveway entrance. After the paramedics had stabilized Curtis, and cut the arrow since it was too long to allow him into the helicopter, Curtis was loaded into the Truman ambulance and transported down the driveway to the waiting helicopter. From there, the Mayo One flight crew transported him to Rochester.

After Curtis was en route to Mayo in Rochester, Kirsten, Ron, and Tucker, and Bailey got into their vehicle to make the trip as well.

“At around Granada, I started to lose it,” Kirsten shared. “I thought I was going to throw up and had to have us pull over so I could get out for a little while.”

She then said it really hit her when they were nearing Dexter. “Ron said we needed to be prepared for the possibility Curtie might never walk again. I realized when the paramedics were working on him that they said he couldn’t feel or move his legs, but I just thought he was in shock. I think my mind probably didn’t want to consider it was a possibility either.”

The family arrived at Mayo and went into the hospital to locate Curtis. “I explained my eight-year-old son had been brought there after being accidentally shot with an arrow,” Kirsten stated. “The man looked at me and said, ‘We’ve been waiting for you.’ The way he said it made me ask, ‘Is he still alive?’ He said he was but that doctors would be talking to us about his condition.”

She reported three doctors then met with them and went over Curtis’ condition and explained he was still in surgery. It was at that point they were told Curtis’ spinal cord had been injured. Kirsten asked, “Will he ever walk again?” She was told they had never seen anyone with this type of injury be able to walk again. His father, disheartened, commented, “He’ll never wear out another pair of work boots with me.”

Curtis ended up being in surgery between five and six hours. His doctors were particularly concerned about the possibility of infection due to the arrow’s practice tip being quite dirty. In addition, the arrow had actually entered the top of his lung and exited the bottom. Fortunately, the lung “sealed” itself and was not collapsed. A chest tube was put into Curtis, his wounds were cleaned as much as possible, and he was put on powerful antibiotics.

Following surgery, Curtis was taken to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) and spent his first night and part of the first day in a drug-induced coma, had five lines, and a nasogastric tube. Ron and Kirsten were able to utilize a “sleep room” at the hospital while Tucker and Bailey went with their grandmother, Pat Jones, to a hotel room Kirsten booked for them.

After Curtis progressed enough, he was moved from PICU to the regular hospital floor. Before making that move, Kirsten said she asked them, “Are you sure we’re good enough to go out there?” She said he did so well he was only on the floor a couple of days and was then discharged to the rehabilitation unit.

She explained, “While he was in the rehab unit, he went to therapy Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They utilized physical therapy, occupational therapy, music therapy, and recreational therapy. He was also provided with psychological services. He was taught how to shower and toilet himself. They really worked him but he was so witty and positive.” One example was the occasion where a social worker came and asked him of anyone had ever touched him inappropriately. To that question, Curtis responded, “Yes! These nurses do and I don’t like it.” He was referring to the fact they had to catheterize him.

Kirsten said they were pretty excited when Curtie was finally given a 24-hour pass to go home. The day before, Gary Paul, Tony Brummond, and Patrick Urban had gone to the Bressler home and installed a ramp so Curtis would be able to access their home with his wheelchair. “We went home and everything went so smoothly. Both Ron’s parents and mine had accessibility items so we were pretty prepared at the house. I did have to go purchase one item in a smaller size at Walmart,” she explained.

Curtis progressed so well that he was actually discharged two days ahead of schedule. While preparing for the discharge, he was asked to set some goals. He told the doctor, “I’m going to be back in two years and I’ll be walking.” The doctor replied that he thought it would happen in less than two years. On that day, Curtis also saw members of the flight crew that had brought him to the hospital. Dave Bentz had been in contact with them about coming to Truman and they asked Curtis when he would like them to come. He said, “I want you to come when my classmates do the fundraiser at my school.”

That crew kept their word and flew to Truman last Thursday afternoon, December 15th, to attend the spaghetti feed fundraiser hosted by his classmates, affectionately known as “Team Curtis.” The event raised just over $4,000 which will be used by the family to help defray medical expenses for Curtis’ care. He currently has to travel to Mankato every week day for therapy and will continue to do so until at least June. He currently has a rented wheelchair and his own should arrive in February.

Kirsten said that she had told Curtis she believes God has a plan for him and his life. “He saved you for a reason and wants to do something special with your life,” she shared. She is optimistic about the future for Curtis and their family. “We have things we’ll need to work through, but I already started therapy with Curtis and hope to have our entire family involved at some point. I don’t want this accident to have any lasting negative effects on any of them.”

Kirsten sounded a little choked up when expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community. “It is so humbling to think so many people cared about Curtis and our family. I can’t say “Thank you” enough to everyone, including the Hodges for putting on McCurtis Night, to Curtis’ class for the spaghetti fundraiser, to Martin County Implement for bringing over the tractor for the picture, to Judi Sanders for visiting Curtis at the hospital and doing facetime with his class, to the Ronald McDonald House for their hospitality, and to everyone who prayed for us. I cannot tell you what it means to have had all of this help and support. Truman truly is a great place to call home.”

When asked how the doctors explain Curtis’ miraculous progress, Kirsten said, “They just smile and shake their head. But I know what it is – it’s the power of prayer. I was reminded of that again tonight at the Christmas concert, “When You Believe.”