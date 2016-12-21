Maple River Messenger – It Ain’t Easy Being Green in a Sea of Purple

It Ain’t Easy Being Green in a Sea of Purple

Donna Sorenson, of Amboy, has provided childcare for the city’s children for the past 25 years. She is a well-known and respected caregiver for the children of working parents. She is even booked ahead for parents who are expecting a child in the coming year. But, the other thing that Sorenson is well known for is her love and loyalty for her favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers.

Sorenson’s 50-year love affair for the Green Bay team began in her hometown of Superior, Wis. But, Wisconsin is a Packer backer’s normal habitat. What happens when a Green and Gold devotee meets a fella from Amboy, Minn., at a bowling tournament in Mankato, falls in love and then, finds herself living in rival Minnesota territory? Well, she does what any self-respecting Packer fan does; she puts a green windmill with a big G on it in her front yard and the Packer G in her front windows, that’s what she does. Motorists even stop and take pictures of her green Packer windmill.

Sorenson’s love for the Packers is well known by all of the children she cares for and their parents and her friends. Many of the gifts she has been given over the years have been Packer memorabilia such as saltshakers, Christmas tree ornaments, blankets, sweaters and hats and more. She even has a room that she has devoted just to the Packers. After the holidays, Graf’s Home Furnishings will be installing green carpeting in the room after Christmas, and she will have wall hangers installed for her posters and other memorabilia, along with a Brett Farve and Aaron Rodgers Packer train set, and Packer championship bowling ball. She paid her fee to be a Packer shareholder. She and her husband, Radley, own a Gold Wing that is green with a gold seat. While it isn’t specifically a Packer machine, it looks like one, which makes her a happy woman. On game weekends, some of the kids come to day care wearing Packer shirts because they know she will love it.

Donna Sorenson is a Packer Backer from way back, and she will be wearing her green and gold on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, when the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

This is a partial article. For the full story and many more, subscribe to the Maple River Messenger online or in print at www.maplerivermessenger.com.