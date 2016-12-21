Joe Maidl to receive Service to Ag Award at Hub Club annual meeting and banquet

The New Ulm Farm City Hub Club recently announced that Joe Maidl of Lafayette is the 2017 recipient of the club’s Service to Agriculture Award. Eight past award recipients informed Joe of the honor when they walked in on a Hub Club board planning meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14. The award recognizes a person or persons who promote agriculture in the community.

Maidl will be recognized at the club’s annual banquet and meeting Monday, Jan. 16, at the New Ulm Country Club.

Although Maidl doesn’t’ remember exactly when he joined the Hub Club, he recalls that club promoter Don Potter was instrumental in his joining, probably in the later 1990s. Over the years, he has been a leader and volunteer at numerous club activities. He served as vice president in 2012 and president in 2013, organizes the annual Ag Day Parade, started the efforts of the Hub Club in manning the food stand at the Farm Show, and helps at pancake breakfasts and the club’s other food stand efforts.

As a past president of the New Ulm FFA and District 12 FFA, Maidl feels strongly about the program and is active in the New Ulm FFA Alumni Association and serves as a liaison between the Hub Club and the FFA chapter. Maidl is an advocate for the New Ulm High School greenhouse project that the Hub Club promoted and provided a $1,000 pledge to the project.

Aside from the Hub Club, Maidl is active in a variety of community organizations, for which he was named a KNUJ Hometown Hero recently.

While he was not raised on a farm, Maidl has become a successful farmer by following in his uncles’ footsteps. He started helping them on the farm in his teen years and has been farming since he graduated from high school in 1982.

“If not for my uncles’ help, I wouldn’t be farming,” he said. “They taught me and helped me get started.”

Today Maidl owns 530 acres and rents an additional 500. He and his cousin Leon share equipment. Leon farms 800 acres.

In addition to farming, Maidl is a professional auctioneer and realtor and is well known in the area. He was recently featured in a Minnesota Corn and Soybean radio promotion that recognized him for being both a crop producer and auctioneer. Maidl willingly volunteers his time as an auctioneer for area causes, among them Lafayette Charter School, MVL, Ducks Unlimited and Gibbon Sportsmen.

In the agriculture community, Maidl has been involved in Corn & Soybean Growers, Heartland Corn Products, Farm Bureau, Lafayette Shipping Association, Minnesota Auctioneers & Realtors Association and UFC.

He gives his all to every role that he takes on. Currently, Maidl is first vice president and a past president of the Lafayette Area Lions Club, where he has received the Melvin Jones Fellowship. He has chaired that organization’s Hog/Corn Roast at least three times and continues to organize aspects of that event each year.

Maidl is very active in his local church, St. Gregory the Great, where he’s filled many volunteer roles: board member, lector, commentator and communion distributor. In addition, he was the state Catholic Order of Foresters chief ranger/president, a role he gave up when he was elected to the National High Court of the Catholic Order of Foresters board, almost unheard of for a country boy from small-town America.

And, if that’s not enough, Maidl spends much of his time from November through early January being Santa Claus at area events. He is an exceptional Santa in that he knows virtually every kid in the area, calls them by name, and even knows what color (kind) of tractors their dads drive! That leads to many wide-eyed kids who can’t figure out how Santa could possibly know so much.

In nominating Maidl for the award, Michele Schroeder stated, “Joe cares about the community.” That sentiment was shared by a neighbor and fellow farmer, “What I appreciate most is how Joe cares about people – the elderly, his neighbors, his family, everyone.”

Joe and his wife, Deb, live on a farm west of Lafayette. They have two grown children, Jessica and Andrew.