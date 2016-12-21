A Very Beary Hanska Christmas

When it comes to Christmas Spirit, Alice and Arlan Andersen just might be second only to Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The Andersen’s house in Hanska used to be a lumberyard and they have done a wonderful job turning it into a lovely and unique home.

And for Christmas, they go all out when it comes to decorating. Taking center stage in the festive décor are teddy bears. A LOT of bears; 150 stuffed holiday themed bears to be exact.

Alice has been collecting Santa Bears since they first were introduced in 1986 through Dayton’s department store. The adorable bears, decked out for the season, were an instant hit with consumers and, since then, there has been at least one new, dated Holiday dressed bear produced per year. Each one is different – with a new theme each year. A couple years after his debut, a girlfriend called Miss Bear joined Santa Bear and, eventually, the bears got married and had twins. Since then, there is usually a whole family of bears in the collection. Alice has them all – never missed a year of snagging that year’s bears, plus duplicates of some. Since Dayton’s went out of business, the bears can now be found at Walmart or Target.

“When my kids were little is when I started collecting them. When my daughter was born, I bought a wind up teddy bear that played music – I still have it to this day – that is what got me started,” Alice explained. It grew from there. She admits that it might be a bit of an addiction, but she loves them and it makes her happy. And she has cut back to collecting only one set per year, not multiples, so she is not quite as obsessed as she was in the beginning. “If anyone wants to start collecting bears, we have at least 50 that are duplicates,” said Arlan with a laugh.

Most of the year, the bears are carefully stored in accurately labeled totes, 10 to 12 bears per tote. However, come December each year, as part of the couple’s Christmas decorations, all the bears come out of storage and are lovingly displayed in their home. The bears are seated on risers three deep along one long wall at the back of the living room, around the corner and down the adjoining hall – in year order. With the exception of the two bears that are dressed as pilots, complete with a plane; they are suspended from the ceiling.

